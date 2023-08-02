TERRE HAUTE, Ind. — The Dans started their last regular season road trip on the wrong foot on Wednesday with a 3-2 loss to the Terre Haute Rex.
The Dans started the game on a roll with an RBI single by Chase Vinson and a RBI single by Nate Vargas for a 2-0 lead in the first inning.
Starter Jake Potteiger had five strikeouts and gave up three hits in his five innings of work before Jared Casebier came on in the sixth inning.
The Rex's bats started to get going with Casebier on the mound and came through with two runs in the sixth on a steal by Slater Schield that turned into a run on an error and a RBI single by Sam Pesa.
In the seventh inning, Terre Haute took the lead for good on a RBI double by Gabe Wright and would hold on to it as Zach Carr got the win, giving up only one hit in four innings.
The Dans continue their road trip on Thursday with a game against the Springfield Lucky Horseshoes at Robin Roberts Stadium.
