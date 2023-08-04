TERRE HAUTE, Ind. — The Danville Dans took their second trip to Terre Haute in three days on Friday and could not get the win again.
The Dans were tied 1-1 with the Terre Haute Rex before the Rex scored nine runs in the fourth inning and would go on to win 12-2.
Chase Vinson had both RBIs for the Dans with a single in the third inning to tie the game and a sacrifice fly in the fifth after the Rex built a 10-1 lead.
Lance Gardiner and Cole Tremain each had a double, while Will Jacobson took the loss on the mound with five strikeouts in 3 1/3 innings. Mason Robinson had two strikeouts in 2 2/3 innings and Robert Castillo had one strikeout in 2/3 innings.
The Dans return home on Saturday to play the Normal CornBelters in the regular season finale.
