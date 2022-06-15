TERRE HAUTE, Ind. — The Danville Dans and the Terre Haute Rex poured on the offense on Wednesday, but in the end, the Dans lost 20-10 in seven innings.
The Dans found themselves down 3-0 after the first inning before Cam Swanger hit a solo home run in the second. Drake Digiorno had and RBI single in the third before Danville took a 7-4 lead with five runs in the fourth. Gray Bane hit a three-run home run and it was followed by solo shots from Trey Higgins and Jonathon Thomas.
But Terre Haute scored four runs in the bottom of the fourth and would score nine runs in the fifth to put the game out of reach before ending it with a run in the sixth and two runs in the seventh.
Higgins had a RBI on a ground-out in the sixth followed by a run scoring on an error and Digiorno adding another RBI single.
Bane had three RBIs, while Higgins and Digiorno each had two and Thomas and Swanger had one.
The Dans will return home to Danville Stadium on Thursday to try to get revenge against the Rex.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.