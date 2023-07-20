SPRINGFIELD — After battling each other on Tuesday at Danville Stadium, the Danville Dans rematched with the Springfield Lucky Horseshoes on Thursday at Robin Roberts Stadium.
Like in the Dans' 7-2 win on Tuesday, Springfield took the early lead, but this time the Lucky Horseshoes held on for an 7-6 win.
Springfield score two runs on the first on a two-RBI single by Aidan McNamee, a run in the second on a double by Hunter Moser and a run in the third on a single by Payton Matthews.
The Dans tied everything up with four runs in the fourth on an RBI single by Trey Higgins, a RBI double by Lance Gardiner, an error on a ball hit by Nate Vargas and a sacrifice fly by Nate Chester.
Danville would thre take the lead in the fifth when Chase Vinson had a RBI single and would later score on a failed pickoff attempt as the Dans had a 6-4 lead.
But Springfield cut the lead to 6-5 in the bottom of the fifth on a RBI single by Trent Koehler, would tie the game on a double by Bray Smith and took the lead for good on an McNamee double.
Vinson, Trenton Pallas and DJ Akiyama each had two hits for Danville. Caleb Pittman took the loss in going 1 2/3 innings with two strikeouts to go to 0-3. Starter Jack Potteiger had eight strikeouts in 4 1/3 innings and Enas Hayden had three strikeouts in two innings.
The Dans will remain on the road Friday to face the Chillicothe Paints.
