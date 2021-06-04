LAFAYETTE, Ind. — The Danville Dans tried to regain first place in the Wabash River Division on Friday against the Lafayette Aviators.
But the Dans could not keep up as they lost 10-6 to the Aviators at Loeb Stadium.
Ben Higgins had two hits with a home run and two RBIs for Danville, while Keenan Taylor had two hits and a RBI, Johnathon Thomas and Tony Castonguay each had one RBI and Jason Ali had two hits.
Jackson Nichols took the loss for the Dans, getting four strikeouts and giving up seven runs on eight hits in four innings. Nick Constantine had three strikeouts in four innings of relief.
The Dans have lost three in a row and will try to break that streak on Saturday against the Aviators at 6:30 p.m. at Danville Stadium. The same two teams will face each other again on Sunday at 4:30 p.m.
