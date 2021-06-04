LAFAYETTE, Ind. — The Danville Dans and the Lafayette Aviators fought for first place in the Wabash River Division in the Prospect League on Thursday.
The Dans found themselves down 12-1 after the fourth inning and while they tried to come back, they ended up losing 14-8 and fell a 1/2 game behind the Aviators.
Ben Higgins had two hits with two RBIs for Danville, while Sam Bianco and Winston Parke each had two hits and a RBI, Oliver Dunn had two RBIs, Tony Castonguay had a RBI and Cooper McMurray had three hits.
Cole Heath took the loss, going 2 2/3 innings with two strikeouts and giving up five hits and six runs.
Tanner Craig had three hits with two home runs and seven RBIs for the Aviators.
The Dans are 4-2 and will play the Aviators again Friday at 7:05 p.m. Eastern.
