LAFAYETTE, Ind. — After getting a 3-1 win on Tuesday against the Lafayette Aviators, the Danville Dans faced the Aviators again on Thursday at Loeb Stadium.
But the result was very different as the Aviators scored early and often in a 10-1 win.
Danville's lone run came in the seventh on a groundout by Sammy Leis that scored Chase Vinson, but the Dans only had four hits off the bats of DJ Akiyama, Nate Chester, Trenton Pallas and Trey Higgins.
Max Mandler started the scoring in the first for Lafayette with a groundout and would single in another run in the second. Brandon Daniels would drive in two more runs in the second on a double.
In the fourth, Mason Kelley had two-run double and Clay Shelton scored when he reached on a fielders choice. Brody Williams drove in a run in the fifth, and added another RBI with an sacrifice fly in the seventh. Also in the seventh, Mandler scored on an error.
Gabriel Pancratz took the loss for Danville, going three innings with a strikeouts before Carter Krawchuk pitched two innings with three strikeouts and Connor Nation pitched three innings with a strikeout.
Graham Killen got the win for the Avistors with two strikeouts in 5 1/3 innings.
The Dans drop to 4-4 and will return to Danville Stadium on Friday to take on the Champion City Kings for an 6:30 p.m. start.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.