TERRE HAUTE, Ind. — After an energizing win on Tuesday at home, the Danville Dans hit the road on Wednesday against the Terre Haute Rex.
The energy from a 7-2 win over the Springfield Lucky Horseshoes on Tuesday was there all night on Wednesday as the Dans beat the Rex 21-7 in eight innings.
Danville go going from the start when DJ Akiyama hit a leadoff home run in the first inning and added on when Nate Chester had a sacrifice fly in the top of the second.
Terre Haute tied the game up in the bottom of the second on a two-run homer by Xavier Croxton.
In the third and fourth innings, both teams matched each other. In the top of the third, Trey Higgins had a RBI single, Lance Gardiner had a RBI double and Jake Stadler walked with the bases loaded to give the Dans a 5-2 lead. Terre Haute loaded the bases in the bottom of the third and then Alex Marx scored on an groundout, Warren Bailey drove in a run with a sacrifice fly and Slater Schield had an RBI single to tie the game up.
Higgins hit a two-run home run in the fourth, but RBI singles from Camden Karczewski and Carter Murphy tied the game up again at 7-7.
The Dans' energy took over for good starting in the fifth, when Trenton Pallas had a two-RBI single for a 9-7 lead. The good vibes continues in the sixth with RBI singles by Cole Tremain and Pallas before Chase Vinson singled to bring in two runs and Drake Digiorno got the last RBI when an error drove in Pallas for a 14-7 lead.
Pallas had a sacrifice fly RBI in the seventh before Stadler had a two-RBI single in the eighth. It was followed by a RBI single by Tremain, another sacrifice fly by Pallas, Vinson drove in a run on another error and Enas Hayden reached on a fielder's choice for the final run of the game.
Akiyama and Gardiner each had four RBIs and a RBI, while Higgins had three hits and three RBIs, Stadler had two hits and three RBIs, Tremain had three hits and two RBIs, Pallas had two hits and five RBIs, Vinson had three RBIs, Digiorno had two hits and a RBI and Hayden and Chester each added one RBI.
Carter Heninger got his second win in two days, coming in the fourth inning for starter John Balok, Jr. and getting four strikeouts in three innings. Balko had one strikeouts in three innings and Mason Robinson had two strikeouts in two innings.
The Dans will stay on the road for a rematch of Tuesday's game with the Lucky Horseshoes on Thursday.
