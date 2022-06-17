CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — The Danville Dans were down early, but the offense would come through with 16 hits as they beat the Chillicothe Paints 11-7 on Friday.
An error brought in the first run of the game for the Paints in the first inning, but the Dans tied it up on a RBI groundout by Carlos Vasquez.
Danville took the lead for good in the fifth inning, when Gray Bane had an RBI double, Jonathon Thomas drove Bane in with a single and would later score on a wild pitch.
In the sixth, Trey Higgins hit a three-run home run and in the seventh, Cam Swanger hit a two-run shot.
Chillicothe tried to make a comeback with a run in the seventh and four in the eighth, but Danville scored on RBI singles by BJ Banyon and Higgins in the ninth to cruise to the win.
Higgins had two hits and four RBIs for Danville, while Swanger had two hits and two RBIs, THomas and Banyon had three hits and a RBI and Bane had two hits and a RBI.
Parker Carlson got the win on the mound in relief of starter Braylon Myers. Carlson got into the game in the fourth and pitched three hitless innings with five strikeouts. Myers had three strikeouts in three innings, Sam Whiting pitched 1 and 2/3 innings and Kevin Fee finished the game with two strikeouts in 1 1/3 innings.
The Dans are 10-6 and will face the Johnstown Mill Rats on Saturday.
