CLINTON, Iowa — The Danville Dans were close to finally getting that first road win of the season with a run in the top of the 10th against the Clinton LumberKings on Wednesday.
But the LumberKings scored two runs in the bottom of the inning to get a 5-4 win at NelsonCorp Field.
The Dans started the game with a run in each of the first two innings on a sacrifice fly by Brandon Bishop in the first inning and an RBI groundout by Adam Ebling.
After Clinton scored in bottom of the third, the Dans added another run on an a Sammy Leis single.
Clinton would score a run in the seventh and a run in the eighth to tie things up as the game went into extra innings.
In the 10th, Nate Chester hit a double that scored Bishop and gave Danville at 4-3 lead, before the LumberKings scored the last two runs of the game.
Connor Nation took the loss for Danville with three strikeouts in 1 2/3 innings, while Tyler Fay started and had six strikeouts in six innings and Enas Hayden came in the seventh inning and had three strikeouts in two innings.
The Dans will stay in Clinton on Thursday to play the LumberKings again at 6:30 p.m.
