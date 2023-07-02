LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Even though the Danville Dans’ 11-game win streak ended on Sunday, there was still some good news for the team.
The Dans clinched the first half title of the Wabash River Division after the second place Normal CornBelters lost to the Lafayette Aviators 11-6 on Saturday. Normal had to win all of their remaining games this weekend to have a chance at the title.
With the first-half title, the Dans will also be a part of the Prospect League Playoffs after the end of the regular season.
The Dans went to Loeb Stadium to play the Aviators on Sunday and while the Dans once again put together a big comeback during the game, the Aviators were able to snap the win streak with an 9-7 victory.
After a scoreless first inning, the Aviators got on the board in the second inning on a RBI single by Parker Harrison. Cameron Nagel would later follow that up with a three-run triple.
In the fourth, another triple — this time from Brandon Daniels — brought in two runs and Mikey Scott brought him in with a single for a 7-0 lead.
After a rain delay following the inning, the Dans returned to bat in the fifth and continued the magic that had brought them the streak.
Trenton Pallas started thigs with an RBI single before Chase Vinson brought in two runs with a single. DJ Akiyama would clear the bases with a three-run home run and a Robert Castillo RBI double would tie things up at 7-7.
But the Aviators rebounded quickly as James Jett had a RBI single in the bottom of the fifth and Brody Williams had an RBI double in the sixth to end the scoring.
Decker Mac Neil took the loss, going two innings with two strikeouts. Starter Carter Sabol had two strikeouts in three innings and Enas Hayden had four strikeouts in three innings.
The Dans are now 16-11 but the streak brought memorable wins and a spot at the top of the Wabash River Division of the Prospect League.
Danville returned to Danville Stadium on Monday to play the Terre Haute Rex and will play the Burlington Bees on Wednesday.
