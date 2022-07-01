CAPE GIRADEAU, Mo. — The Danville Dans had a great start and would pull away in the final innings in beating the Cape Catfish 12-3 on Friday.
With the win, the Dans became the first team in the Prospect League to reach 20 wins this season.
The Dans scored four runs in the first inning with Chase Vinson hitting a three-run home run and Carlos Vasquez getting an RBI single.
Cape would battle back with three runs in the third, but Danville would get a run back in the sixth on an RBI single by Paxton Kling.
Danville put the game away in the seventh with four runs in the seventh as Swanger had a two-RBI double and scored on an error by Cape catcher Ty Stauss and Will Portera had an RBI double.
The Dans added three runs in the eighth with two RBI doubles by Drake Digiornio and BJ Banyon and Keenan Taylor drove in a run with a sacrifice fly.
Jackson Conn got the start and pitched 2 2/3 innings with seven strikeouts and was replaced by Colby Downard in the third and he pitched the last 6 1/3 innings with five strikeouts.
Vinson had three RBIs, while Swanger had two and Digiornio, Banyon, Vasquez, Portera and Kling each had one RBI. Swanger had three hits, while Digiorno, Vinson, Banyon each had two hits.
The Dans will face the Catfish again on Saturday at Danville Stadium. The game will start at 6:30 p.m.
