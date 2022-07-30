DANVILLE — After a rare loss, the Danville Dans roared back on Friday to beat the Clinton LumberKings by a score of 14-0 after seven innings at Danville Stadium.
The Dans was not satisfied after losing to Clinton on Thursday by a score of 8-6. Danville manager Eric Coleman claims the success started in the locker room after the loss.
“It started with our post game talk last night.” Coleman says “It also started on the mound”
The pitching was definitely a key factor for Danville as Braylon Myers was dominant on the mound where he only allowed one hit through his complete seven-inning game.
“I wasn’t thinking about it. I like to eliminate the scoreboard when I pitch.” says Myers.
Only two baserunners were allowed throughout the contest, the first being off of a leadoff walk to Lumber Kings leadoff hitter Joe Simpson.
“I really just locked in after that” said Myers “ I always try to pound the strike zone. I had three pitches working tonight and I think that really helped me out.”
Myers had 11 strikeouts through seven innings while only giving up one hit and one walk.
Danville’s offense was also alive during the victory. This started during the first inning where Carlos Vasquez hit an opposite field homerun to give Danville a 1-0 lead.
"I was just looking for a pitch I could drive,” said Vasquez “The swing felt good.”
Danville continued to add on to this lead where we saw a fifth inning where they scored seven runs.
“We just put balls in play. We put together some good at bats and made things happen” said Dans outfielder Chase Vinson, who had three hits in his four plate appearances.
Vasquez, Paxton Kling, and Keenan Taylor also had three hits in the contest with Vasquez and Taylor leading the way with three RBIs apiece.
The Dans’ will face off again at Danville Stadium on Sunday where they will take on the O’Fallon Hoots after their roadtrip to Champion City to play the Kings in a doubleheader on Saturday.
