DANVILLE — For the first-time ever, second baseman Robert Castillo hit a game-winning homer to lead the Danville Dans past the Terre Haute Rex 8-5 in a Prospect League contest Monday night at Danville Stadium.
Castillo, who was 4-for-5 with four RBIs, launched a 2-1 offering from Terre Haute's Caleb Hohman over the left-field fence. It was the loudest firecracker at Danville Stadium on Monday night.
Blake Binderup, who threw two shutout innings of relief, picked up the win to improve to 2-1 on the summer.
Monday's game was the first of the second half for both teams. The Danville Dans claimed the first-half title with a 16-11 record.
