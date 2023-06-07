DANVILLE — There is simply nothing that can replace good old fashion experience.
Danville Dans right-hander Tyler Fay got to see plenty of college baseball this spring at Alabama, but as a redshirt, he didn't get to throw a single pitch for the Crimson Tide.
So when Fay took the mound last Wednesday in the season opener for the Danville Dans against the Wabash Valley Rex, it was his first live action in almost a full year, and honestly, it showed.
The right-hander from Doniphan, Neb., struggled for the Dans, allowing three runs in two innings as he walked three and struck out four.
"My nerves got away with that first outing,'' he said. "It was weird to be back on the mound throwing to real hitters.''
With five days to prepare for Tuesday's start against the Lafayette Aviators, Fay made a few adjustments mechanically but the biggest difference came in his confidence.
Fay tossed six shutout innings, allowing four hits, walking three and striking out three as the Danville Dans opened the week with a 3-1 victory over the Lafayette Aviators and former Danville manager Jaime Sailors before 2,236 at Danville Stadium.
"I was definitely more comfortable tonight,'' Fay said. "I was pounding the zone and the defense made a lot of good plays behind me.
"It was nice to get the dust shaken off real quick and get back on the mound in front of a big crowd.''
According to Danville Dans manager Eric Coleman, there really wasn't anything special that Fay did on Tuesday night.
"He just did a great job of keeping the ball in the zone and he kept them off-balanced,'' Coleman said. "I think the biggest thing was that he competed in the zone, throwing strikes, challenging hitter and getting ahead of them. When you minimize the walks and trust in your defense — you can be very successful.
"It just took him a little bit, but you saw tonight why we brought him here to Danville.''
Even with six shutout innings, it wasn't exactly a dominating performance by Fay as Lafayette had at least one baserunner in five of the six innings.
But this time around, he found ways to get out of the jams as the Aviators left six runners on base.
"The only pitching that I did this spring was like three live outings against our hitters in preseason,'' Fay said. "I didn't have to work out of any jams during those situations, so it was quite a bit different when I tried to workout of a jam in my first outing last week.
"And it definitely a lot different throwing to collegiate hitters than the high school hitters I was facing last season.''
What's the biggest difference?
"In high school, I just threw mainly fastballs with a few sliders off of that. I could basically just throw it past guys,'' he said. "At this level, you have to be able to spot your fastball and you better be able to work with your offspeed pitches.''
Fay acknowledges that his goal for this summer is just continued improvement in each outing.
"Tonight was a big confidence booster, but there is still work to be done,'' he said.
Fay was able to pick up the victory to improve to 1-1 as the Dans gave him all the offense he would need with a 2-run third inning.
In typical Eric Coleman baseball, Danville scored its first run as Carlos Vasquez, a 2022 returner, and Nate Chester successfully pulled off a double steal of third and second, respectively, and when the throw from Lafayette catcher Sebastian Kuhns went into the outfield, Vasquez scored the game's first run.
Chester, who advanced to third on the errant throw, scored on the ensuing at-bat as Trey Higgins, another 2022 returner, grounded out to shortstop Joe Olsavsky.
"Get them on, get them over and get them in,'' Coleman said. "Jamie (Sailors) has a good club over there, so we knew we would have to scratch and claw for runs.
"We were fortunate to get the running game going for that first run and then it was good situation hitting by Trey to make it 2-0.''
Lafayette pulled within 2-1 on an RBI single in the seventh by Olsavsky but Danville's Carter Sabol got the final three outs to pick up his first save of the summer.
Sailors, who led the Dans in 2005, 2006, 2012 and 2013, has returned to the Prospect League this season after eight seasons as the head football coach at Frontier High School in Chalmers, Ind. and most recently, he is a teacher in Logansport, Ind.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.