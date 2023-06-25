DANVILLE — Every summer, Danville Dans manager Eric Coleman has two goals for the Prospect League season.
Of course, he wants to win every game but just as important, he wants to see his players develop and improve at they head back to school.
This week, Coleman is seeing his squad accomplish both goals.
On Saturday night, the Dans extended their win streak to seven games with a 5-4 triumph over the Johnstown Mill Rats at Danville Stadium.
"I don't care if its by 1 run or 15 runs, a win is a win,'' Coleman said. "We will take it and enjoy it until Sunday.''
So, why have the Dans suddenly turned around a six-game losing streak with seven straight victories?
"I think it's a combination of guys getting comfortable, getting to know each other and playing the game the right way,'' Coleman said. "That's how baseball works and it seems to be clicking.''
But, Coleman also believes that it's guys working on their games and using their time this summer to become better players.
Two guys that fit into the category had big roles in Saturday's victory.
Outfielder Trenton Pallas went 2-for-5 with three RBIs, as he is 5-of-14 (.357) with 10 RBIs in his last five games for Danville.
"It feels really good to be on this kind of a roll,'' Pallas said. "Coach JD (Pulfer) and I got into the cage a couple weeks ago and we started working on some things. It's really just started flowing this past week.''
Pallas delivered the go-ahead 2-run single in the third inning for the Dans (11-10) and on Friday, he drew the walk and scored the game-winning run in both of the ninth.
So which is better — scoring the winning run or driving in the winning run?
"Getting the run-scoring hitting is definitely way better,'' he said. "In a clutch situation, you have to stay short, look up the middle and then adjust from there.''
Pallas, who is hitting .333 this summer with a homer and an 11 RBIs, is still trying to determine his future.
"I'm not going back to High Point next year, I've entered my name in the transfer portal,'' said Pallas, who will have a year of eligibility left at the NCAA Division I level. "It's not easy, but I've played three years of college baseball and I've learned it's just a game and there is more to life after the game.''
While Pallas is reaching the end of his collegiate career, Blake Binderup is just getting started.
The freshman from Texas A&M was redshirted this spring, but he comes to Danville will the thoughts of being a two-way player for the Aggies.
"I know A&M is very high on him as a two-way guy,'' Coleman said. "We are going to continue to get him some at-bats, but I really believe he has a bright future on the mound. His stuff will play in the SEC.
"Our goal is to continue to get him better both as a pitcher and as a hitter/fielder.''
In Saturday's game, Binderup picked up his first save with two scoreless innings of relief in which he struck out four of the six batters he faced.
"I came here to do both — pitching and hitting — but it's looking like I'm going to be used more as a pitcher,'' said Binderup, who is batting .152 in 39 plate appearances, but he is 0-1 with a 1.50 ERA and 10 strikeouts in six innings on the mound. "I really enjoy hitting and I would love to be able to do both at A&M.''
And how did he feel Saturday night?
"For the most part, I was pretty on,'' he said. "I lost the feel for the strike zone a couple of times and fell behind a few hitters, but I just reset myself and got myself back into the zone.
"Being able to reset is going to be a big part of my success.''
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.