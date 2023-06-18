DANVILLE — After five straight losses on the road, the Danville Dans were hopeful that Saturday's home contest against the Wabash Valley Rex would be the cure-all for their troubles.
But with their pitching staff issuing 15 walks and their offense producing just 2 runs — the Dans had their losing streak extended to six straight with a 10-2 loss to the Rex before 612 fans at Danville Stadium.
"You are not going to win a ballgame when you walk 15 guys and only put up 2 runs,'' said Danville manager Eric Coleman.
Wabash Valley (7-6 overall) basically sealed its third victory over the summer against Danville with a pair of 4-run frames in the fifth and sixth innings.
"Giving up four-spots in back-to-back innings is not a good formula for success,'' said Coleman, noting that his pitchers walked eight batters in those two innings.
Additionally, Danville pitchers had four wild pitches in those two frames and the Dans defense committed two errors.
"I don't know if it's mental or physical,'' Coleman said. "Some of these guys didn't get at-bats or innings at their respective schools this spring.
"When you get your named called, you have to be ready to play and compete. If not, it will be a long summer and you will probably not be able to play at your school next season.''
One bright spot for the Dans on Saturday night was the double-play combination of Robert Castillo at second base and DJ Akiyama at shortstop. They combined to turn four double plays.
And Castillo delivered a solo home run in the bottom of the eight inning to keep Danville from getting shutout and losing by the 10-run rule.
The Dans added another run in the ninth as Drake Digiorno scored when Trent Pallas grounded into a double play.
With the loss, Danville falls to 5-10 on the summer with a doubleheader scheduled for 4 p.m. Sunday afternoon against the Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp.
"We have to keep grinding and keep plugging away,'' Coleman said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.