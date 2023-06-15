CLINTON, Iowa — Playing at Danville Stadium has always been a home-field advantage for the Danville Dans.
And this season has been no different as the Dans are 5-1 in games played at home.
But the real problem for the Dans are the games that have been played away from Danville Stadium this season.
With a 9-3 loss on Thursday night to the Clinton LumberKings at NelsonCorp Field, the Dans have now lost seven straight road games this season.
Clinton (10-4) jumped out to an early lead with a 4-run third inning and the LumberKings never relinquished that advantage.
Second baseman Parker Shupe capped the frame with a 3-run homer after Trevor Burkhart gave Clinton the lead with an RBI single off of Danville pitcher Caleb Pittman, who took the loss.
The Dans cut the LumberKings lead in half with a 2-run fourth inning as Nate Chester had an RBI-double and later scored on a groundout by Chase Vinson.
Clinton would add 1 run in the bottom of the fourth, three in the seventh and 1 in the eighth to take a 9-2 lead.
Danville would get a run back in the ninth as Trenton Pallas scored on a wild pitch.
Up next for the Dans is another road game Friday night in Peru against the Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp.
The next home game for Danville is 6:30 p.m. Saturday night against the Wabash Valley Rex.
