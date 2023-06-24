DANVILLE — Sammy Leis didn't think he was going to be playing for the Danville Dans in Friday's contest against the Johnstown Mill Rats.
Leis, who caught all nine innings in Thursday's win over Terre Haute 14-11, thought his only role against the Mill Rats was that of a bullpen catcher as Jake Stadler was the starting catcher and Nate Vargas was the team's designated hitter.
But in the ninth inning, Danville manager Eric Coleman called on Leis to replace Stadler behind the plate with the game tied 3-3.
And then in the bottom half of the inning, Leis found himself at the plate with the bases loaded and no outs. The freshman catcher from Alabama delivered a broken-bat single past Johnstown shortstop Clay Wiesen to bring home Justin Vossos, who drew a walk to lead off the ninth, with the winning run in a 4-3 triumph for the Dans at Danville Stadium.
"Honestly, I wasn't even thinking I was going to play,'' said Leis. "But, this is baseball and stuff happens all of the time.''
So how many walkoff hits is that for Leis in his baseball career?
"I don't think I have ever had a walkoff hit,'' he said. "I can't remember ever getting one, even way back in Little League.
"It's a pretty good feeling.''
But, what about his bat?
"I think you have to sacrifice a bat every time for a game-winning hit,'' he said. "Hopefully, we can find the same model to replace it.''
And Leis almost didn't have his bat for that ninth-inning at-bat.
"I didn't think I was going to be playing, so I didn't even bring my bat out from the locker room,'' Leis said.
Danville manager Eric Coleman said his plan for Leis was to take until Johnstown pitcher Cole Yeager threw a strike.
"The count got to two balls and a strike and Sammy put the ball in play,'' Coleman said. "The bat broke, but it died a hero.''
Pallas, who scored the game-winning run, got the inning started when he drew a four-pitch walk from Yeager, who had just entered the game from shortstop.
The Dans played fundamental baseball, having Nate Vargas lay down a sacrifice bunt but Yeager's throw to second, trying to get Pallas, sailed into centerfield and Pallas was able to advance to third base.
"You have to be able to play catch. That's part of the game,'' Coleman said. "They weren't able to play catch on that bunt, and we took advantage of it.''
The Mill Rats elected to walk Nate Chester, who had been 1-for-3, to load the bases with no outs for Leis, who delivered the sixth straight win for the Dans, who improve to 11-10 overall and into first place in the Wabash River Division as the Normal CornBelters lost on Friday to Terre Haute Rex 5-2.
Enas Hayden, who threw two scoreless innings of relief, picked up the victory to improve to 2-0 this summer.
