NORMAL — Danville Dans manager Eric Coleman likes to refer to road games as business trips for his team.
So far, business hasn't been very good.
In five games away from Danville Stadium this summer, the Dans are now 0-5 after a 3-2 loss to the Normal CornBelters on Tuesday night at the Corn Crib.
Normal starter Graham Kasey, a freshman from Kankakee Community College, held Danville to just 1 run on five hits in seven innings to earn the victory.
For the Dans, it was Jack Pottinger making his Prospect League debut. Pottinger took the loss after surrendering 3 runs in four innings as he walked four and struck out one. Decker Mac Neil tossed four shutout innings in relief but Danville couldn't overcome the early deficit.
Normal's Case Sanderson got the scoring started with a solo homer in the first. Danville would tie the game at 1-1 as Cole Tremain scored on a wild pitch in the third inning.
The CornBelters (9-3) would score twice in the bottom of third to take the lead for good. Peyton Dillingham, a former standout at Normal Community, had a run-scoring single to left and Scott Newman followed with an RBI-single to center.
The Dans (5-6) would pull within 3-2 on a run-scoring groundout by JT Waldon in the eighth.
Danville had a chance to score in the ninth loading the bases with no outs on a double by Nate Vargas, a bunt single by Trenton Pallas and walk to Chase Vinson.
That's when Normal brought in Ryne Willard, who struck out Cole Tremain and Robert Castillo before getting Justin Vossos to ground out to end the game.
The Dans have three more opportunities this week to get a win on the road as they play a two-game series against the Clinton LumberKings on Wednesday and Thursday before concluding the four-game road trip on Friday at the Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp.
The next home game for Danville will be 6:30 p.m. Saturday night against the Wabash Valley Rex.
