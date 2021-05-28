DANVILLE — Most people consider Memorial Day as the unofficial start of summer.
Around Vermilion County, the unofficial start of summer is the Prospect League home opener for the Danville Dans at the historic Danville Stadium.
A year ago, die-hard Danville Dans baseball fans were left without the crack of the bat along with a hot dog in one hand and the cold beverage in the other.
The COVID-19 Pandemic forced the Prospect League into cancelling its 2020 season and it’s been 661 days since the Dans took the field.
Thankfully, that will end tonight when the Danville Dans host the Terre Haute Rex in a 6:30 p.m. contest between Wabash River rivals, who annually compete for the Branch Rickey Cup.
“We can’t wait to get things started,’’ said Jeanie Cooks, general manager and managing partner of the Danville Dans. “It’s been a long wait, but thankfully, we are in a position where we can safely bring baseball back to Danville Stadium.’’
Cooke stressed that ‘safety’ is the key word for this season.
“We are asking our great fans to be socially responsible when coming to the games,’’ she said. “We want them to follow the health and safety guidelines established by state health department, which include social distancing, not coming to the game if you don’t feel well or have a temperature and we hope that fans that are not vaccinated will wear proper face coverings when they are not eating and/or drinking during the games.’’
Additionally, the Dans are implementing some changes to help alleviate some crowding situations entering and within the stadium.
“Right now, we are capped at 60 percent capacity, just like all other outdoor sporting venues,’’ said Cooke, who added that’s approximately 3,600 fans. “We are anticipating and hoping that number will rise throughout the season.
“Honestly, it’s a very fluid situation as we want to make everyone feel as safe as possible watching a baseball game.’’
Additionally, the team has taken several steps to protect the health and safety of its players and managers.
“We had a company come in and complete sterilize the locker room, the coaches’ room and the trainer’s room,’’ said Cooke, noting they also took care of the public areas of the stadium as well. “We will also have a trainer here for all games and they will be responsible for checking on the players.
“The nice thing for us is that most of our players have either been vaccinated or they have been tested regularly at their schools as part of their return to play policy.’’
One unforeseen problem with the return of summer baseball to Danville is the need for new host families.
“We are still trying to line up about eight players,’’ Cooke said. “We are working with a limited roster right now because of the NCAA baseball season, but at some point, we will need places for these young men that are looking forward to playing baseball in our community.’’
Cooke said anyone wishing to host a Danville Dan player this summer should contact host family coordinator Chris Jaruseski at 217-918-0996 or email her at mikeandchrisj@comcast.net.
The Dans have two special nights planned this summer.
On Sunday, June 20th, it will be Jackie Robinson night at the Stadium. Back on June 20, 1947, the Brooklyn Dodgers major league baseball team came to Danville to play their minor-league affiliate. Robinson started and played first base in that game that also featured Dodger greats Pee Wee Reese and Duke Snider.
The other special night will be July 24th when the Danville community will celebrate the 75th Anniversary of Danville Stadium, which opened in 1946.
Cooke said that plans for both of those special occasions are still be finalized.
The Danville Dans will come into tonight’s game with the Terre Haute Rex at 1-0 on the season after a 6-2 win over the Champion City Kings on Thursday night in Ohio. Danville’s scheduled game for Friday night in Springfield against the Sliders was rained out and rescheduled for a doubleheader on June 16th at Robin Roberts Stadium.
Third baseman Keenan Taylor went 1-for-3 with four RBIs on Thursday night for Danville, as the freshman from Butler University had a sacrifice fly in the third inning to bring home Danville’s first run of the night and the right-hander capped the scoring with a 3-run blast in the seventh.
The other two runs for Danville scored on a two-out double by first baseman Cooper McMurray, a freshman from Kansas.
That was more than enough offense for the trio of pitchers that Danville sent to the mound against Champion City.
Hayden Birdsong, a redshirt freshman from Eastern Illinois and Mattoon High School, was credited with the victory as he allowed just one run in five innings for the Dans. Birdsong walked two and struck out seven.
Relievers Kade Snell and Jacob Leger handled the final four innings. Snell allowed one run in his two innings, while Leger retired all six batters he faced — striking out four of them.
