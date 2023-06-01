DANVILLE — While it was anything but an ideal season opener for the Danville Dans, manager Eric Coleman knows from eight previous seasons that Wednesday's 16-4 loss to the Terre Haute Rex at Danville Stadium was just one in a 58-game schedule.
"It is what it is,'' said Coleman. "It was just one of those nights where you start finding out what you got. We are still missing nine players and they are some pretty key players that we will have coming to town.''
Included in the group of players that will be joining the team in the next week are returners like Oakwood's Chase Vinson from Morehead State University, Trey Higgins from Snead State Community College, Carlos Vasquez from Wallace Community College and Drake Digiorno from Folsom Lake College. They were part of 40-win team that claimed the Prospect League's Wabash River Division.
"As I always say, you better get us early in the season because we have another good club coming,'' Coleman said. "It's like March Madness here at the start of the season — we just need to survive and advance.
"Once we get everyone in here, we will make a run as we usually do.''
But in the season opener, Coleman saw very little that would be characterized as normal Danville Dans baseball.
"We have to do a better job on the mound and competing in the zone,'' said Coleman as Danville pitchers walked 12 batters in just seven innings and they hit four batters. "You can't give up that many free passes. You are not going to win very many ballgames doing that.
"We have some guys that have to get the rust off and they need to come ready to play.''
Terre Haute opened the scoring with a 3-run second inning against Danville starter Tyler Fay, but it was the third inning where the Rex took total control of the contest, sending 13 batters to the plate and scoring nine times to take a 12-0 lead.
"It really puts you behind when you give up a crooked number, especially with a 9-spot in the third inning,'' Coleman said. "You are not going to comeback from that most times.
"We are going to find out what we got from some of these guys early in the season and go from there.''
Nick Burns, a right-hander from Southwestern Illinois College, lasted just two batters — walking both.
"He just had a little tightness in his arm,'' Coleman said. "We don't think it's anything major but we just wanted to err on the side of caution.''
The Dans avoided the shutout with a 2-run fifth and a 2-run seventh.
Jackson Michaels, from Bryant and Stratton College, had a run-scoring singles in both the fifth and seventh innings, while Blake Binderup of Texas A&M drove home a run with a sacrifice fly in the seventh.
"The good thing is that we get to come back and play at home (Thursday night),'' Coleman said.
Next up for the Dans is a 6:30 p.m. contest on Thursday against the Johnstown Mill Rats, who lost 2-0 in their season-opener against the Champion City Kings.
