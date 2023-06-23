DANVILLE — You don't have to be a genius to understand that scoring more runs than your opponent is a winning formula.
But, how you score more runs is the key to success.
And for the Danville Dans this summer it requires a good combination of situational hitting and clutch hitting.
On Thursday night at Danville Stadium, the Dans got both and it came from all nine batters in the lineup as each one of them either scored a run or drove home a run as Danville extended its win streak to five games with a 14-11 triumph over the Terre Haute Rex in a Prospect League game at Danville Stadium.
"We still have to clean some things up after we game up 11, but we will enjoy this night until midnight,'' said Danville manager Eric Coleman. "I thought we did a good job with our backside hitting and our situation hitting. We were also able to get our running game going, stealing some bases, which is always nice. That has been our formula for success since I've been here.''
One of the key components of Danville's offensive night was shortstop Justin Vossos, who went 1-for-5 with two run scored and three stolen bases.
"It's always a good night when you get double-digit runs and double-digit hits,'' he said. "I think everyone was seeing the ball well tonight, even our outs were a lot of hard contact and line-drive outs.
"We're doing a better job of swinging at strikes and taking the balls — a real simple approach.''
Not only is it simple, but it's also successful.
During the five-game winning streak, the Dans are averaging 11.0 runs per contest and the 14 runs on Thursday night is the third straight game with double-digit runs.
Ironically, the win streak for Danville comes right after the team lost six straight games in which it averaged just 2.5 runs per contest.
"It's a really good turnaround,'' Vossos said. "We always knew that we had the talent on this team, it was just a matter of putting it all together. We knew that if we just kept believing in ourselves and kept playing the game — we would get things turned around.''
Danville used five different pitchers on Thursday night. Right-handed starter Hunter Hoopes was making his Danville Stadium debut after throwing one inning on Monday at Illinois Valley.
Hoopes went two scoreless innings this time around, walking one batter and striking out two.
"We are building Hunter up to be a starter,'' Coleman said. "His limit tonight was 45 pitches and the next outing, we will take that up to 60.''
After Hoopes, the Dans went with Caleb Pittman, who have up 4 runs in 1.1 innings, he was followed by Connor Nation, who got the victory allowing just 1 run in 2.2 innings, and the game was closed out with two innings from Will Jacobson and an inning from Cole Tremain.
"Pittman is still battling and working one some things,'' Coleman said. "Nation threw strikes and competed in the zone. With Jacobson and Tremain, we have to keep plugging away and working with them.''
With Thursday's victory, the Dans are back to .500 at 10-10 on the summer and they find themselves just a half-game out of first place in the Wabash River Division of Eastern Conference. The Normal CornBelters lead the standings at 10-9.
"It feels good to be back at .500, but we're not satisfied,'' said Coleman, noting that the Dans won both the first- and second-half titles last season. "That's the way Danville plays the game. Our goal is to win this half and let the chips fall where they may.''
Vossos also pointed out that the Dans had lost their three previous meetings with the Rex.
"We were looking forward to getting this one and get on the other side of the win-loss column against them,'' he said.
Danville continues its homestand tonight with a 6:30 p.m. contest against the Johnstown Mill Rats. The Dans will also host the Cape Catfish at 4:30 p.m. on Sunday and the Normal CornBelters at 6:30 p.m. on Monday before wrapping up seven straight home games with a 6:30 p.m. game against the Terre Haute Rex on Tuesday.
