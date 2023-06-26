DANVILLE — Run-producing opportunities have been few and far between for Danville's Justin Vossos.
The leadoff batter came into Sunday's contest against the Cape Catfish with just four RBIs in 68 at-bats this summer for the Dans.
On Sunday, the freshman shortstop from Texas A&M drove him a season-high five runs with two doubles and a single as Danville extended its win streak to eight games with a 13-5 victory over the Cape Catfish at Danville Stadium.
"Five RBIs is a big number after having only four coming into the game,'' Vossos admitted. "I really haven't had many opportunities and then when I've gotten those chances, I haven't produced as well as I would like,
"It was really good to see those runs coming in today.''
Vossos started the game drawing a walk, advancing to second on a passed ball, to third on a wild pitch and then scoring on the second passed ball of the inning for Cape catcher Cal Kilgore to give the Dans a 1-0 lead. That is what fans have grown accustom to seeing from the Missouri City, Texas, native, who has scored 22 runs in 23 games.
"Justin has been setting the table for us this season, but tonight, he was also a run producer,'' said Danville manager Eric Coleman.
Vossos followed with a two-out, 2-run double in the fourth, giving the Dans a 4-0 lead.
But the Catfish, who entered Sunday's game with a Prospect League-best 19 wins, came back with 4 runs in the fifth and another in the sixth to take a 5-4 lead.
"Baseball is a long game, we got an early lead but there was still a lot of time for them to comeback,'' Vossos said. "We just needed to stay locked in and even when they took the lead, I thought we did a great job of responding. We took the lead back and we just stomped on their throats.''
The Dans (13-10) regained the lead with another 2-run double by Vossos in the bottom of the sixth and then Danville added a 4-run seventh with run-scoring hits from Vossos, Robert Castillo, Nate Chester and JT Waldon.
"I really like the resiliency of our club to put up a 2-spot after falling behind and then we added a 4-spot and 3-spot to distanced ourselves,'' Coleman said. "As I've said before, you get double-digits runs (13) and double-digit hits (12) there is a very good chance that you are going to win.''
Danville's Carter Heminger was in line for the victory after four scoreless innings, but he was only able to record one out in the fifth, while hitting two batters and giving up an infield single taking his pitch count up to 88.
"Carter pitched well, he just got a little tired,'' Coleman said. "We are still trying to build up his endurance. He redshirted this spring (at Folsom Lake College) so we are working him back into the routine of pitching. He battled through four innings in 90-degree weather.''
Taking over from Heminger was Jake Inman, who was making his Danville Dans debut from North Carolina-Pembroke. Inman gave up a couple of run-scoring hits but he got Cape first baseman Kolton Poorman to ground into an inning-ending double play.
Inman would retired the final four batters he faced and he had four strikeouts in 2.2 innings as he earned the victory in relief.
"I wanted to see what we had,'' Coleman said. "He's a junior from a good Division II program in North Carolina and we've got 30-plus games left this summer, there was no better time to see how he fits into our program.''
Carter Krawchuk got the final six outs to preserve the eighth straight victory for the Dans, who are in first place in the Prospect League's Wabash River Division at 13-10 with just seven days left in the first half.
Sunday's victory was also significant as it was just the fourth loss this summer for the Catfish, who won 19 of their first 21 games.
Was that a big deal for the Dans?
"I know everyone was talking about that coming into the game, but we were just playing the game,'' Vossos said. "Whatever happens, happens on the field. We don't focus on the other team's record, we just play our game and we see what happens.''
The Dans will wrap up their seven-game homestand tonight at Danville Stadium against the Terre Haute Rex. It's a Two-Buck Tuesday with $2 admission, $2 soft drinks and $2 Busch Lights.
