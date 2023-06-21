DANVILLE — Failure in baseball is sometimes expected.
How the players deal with their miscues can make the biggest difference between prolonged slump and a simple losing skid.
Last week, the Danville Dans found themselves dealing with six straight losses including dropping eight consecutive games on the road.
Now this week has been a complete reversal. The Dans extended their win streak to four straight Tuesday night with a 13-3 triumph over the Springfield Lucky Horseshoes before 2,987 at Danville Stadium.
"It's been a real rollercoaster ride these last two weeks,'' said Danville infielder DJ Akiyama. "We've been able to get the ball rolling after a little talk as a group.
"We got a lot closer as a team during that losing streak. Everyone stepped up and people are contributing to our success. We know our roles and we are performing them well.''
But, other than the outcomes is anything really different this week for the Dans?
"The mindset was always right,'' Danville Dans manager Eric Coleman said. "We have continued to play and compete the same way every night.
"The difference is that we are finally getting into a groove. I knew that this group was going to do that, it just took us some time. We are finally putting it all together.''
One of the biggest differences for Danville is the early success at scoring runs.
In three of their four wins this week — all at home — the Dans have scored in the first inning.
It was a 5-run first inning on Tuesday night with catcher Nate Vargas delivering a 2-run single to right as the big blow against Springfield pitcher Gavin Craggs.
Danville added 3 more runs in the second with Akiyama coming up with a 2-run double in the frame giving the Dans a 7-1 lead.
"We knew that we weren't performing the way that we wanted to as a team,'' said Akiyama, who was 2-for-3 with four RBIs in the victory. "We had hope and faith in ourselves. We believed that we could turn things around.''
But, what makes a players believe in that?
"It's something your find inside of yourself,'' Akiyama said. "It's just something that you do.
"I'm just thankful to be with a great group of guys and a great coaching staff, including legendary coach (Ron) Polk.''
Akiyama, who grew up in Aiea, Hawaii, dreaming of playing for the Rainbow Warriors, is seeing his those dreams come to fruition after a little bit of a detour.
This past spring, Akiyama led the Hartnell College Panthers, a member of the California Community College Athletics Association, in six offensive categories, earning him a baseball scholarship at Hawaii.
"I'm just trying to prove myself,'' said Akiyama, who is batting .333 this summer with one homer and 10 RBIs. "My college season put me on the radar and now, I just want to keep climbing up the ladder.''
That's also what his team is trying to do when it comes the Prospect League's Wabash River Division of the Eastern Conference.
With four straight victories, the Dans have improved to 9-10 and they are just a half-game behind the other three teams in the league — Springfield, Terre Haute Rex and Normal CornBelters with 11 days left in the first half.
Danville was idle Wednesday night before starting a six-game homestand on tonight against the Rex.
"We are going to enjoy the off day and come back to work Thursday against Terre Haute,'' Coleman said. "These guys are jelling and a good team takes it one game at a time. Fortunately, we are playing some good baseball right now.''
First pitch tonight at Danville Stadium is set for 6:30 p.m.
