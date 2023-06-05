DANVILLE — Most starting pitchers have multiple days to prepare for their next performance.
Danville’s Luke Nichols didn’t get that luxury, he had a total of 18 hours to get ready for Sunday’s start against the Champion City Kings at Danville Stadium.
“It’s no big deal,’’ he said.
Obviously not. He held the Kings scoreless over five innings, allowing just one hit and one walk while striking out eight as the Dans completed a successful first week in the Prospect League with a 7-1 victory.
“We are kind of piecing it together to finish off the week,’’ Danville manager Eric Coleman said. “Luke accepted the challenge and did a great job. I can see why he is going to Louisiana Tech and why he is going to be one of their impact arms. He has a bright future and good stuff.’’
So, how exactly did it come about that Nichols got the start on Sunday?
“Well, I was originally going to come into (Saturday’s) game in relief if we tied it or took the lead in the ninth,’’ Nichols said. “Unfortunately, we didn’t.
“When we got on the bus to come home, the coaches told me that I had the ball for today’s game.’’
What did he think?
“You prepare all week for your opportunity to throw,’’ he said. “You have to be prepared and ready every day.’’
Nichols (1-0) started out strong, striking out two in the first inning. He then struck out the side in the second and retired the side in order in the third.
He didn’t allow his first baserunner until the fourth inning when Champion City leadoff hitter Blake Buzzero reached on an error. Nichols then allowed a one-out single to Ben Zink and the Kings loaded the bases when Broc Parmer was hit by a pitch.
Nichols got himself out of the jam with a groundball and then a strikeout.
The Kings got two more baserunners in the fifth, but once again, Nichols got himself out of the jam without allowing a run.
“I wanted to go all nine innings if I could,’’ he said. “I’m never going to settle for less, because if your settle for less then you are going to get less.
“I can’t complain about five zeroes and we got the win as a team.’’
That victory allowed the Dans to finish the first week with a winning record (3-2) and they are now 3-1 in game at Danville Stadium.
“Those are two things that I will always talk about,’’ Coleman said. “Win the week and protect the house. We did both of those things today.’’
And the pitching was a big reason for that.
In addition to the five innings from Nichols, the Dans got two innings from Connor Nation, allowing just one run, and then Decker Mac Neil picked up his second save with two shutout innings.
In all, Danville pitchers allowed just five hits, walked two and struck out 13 in the contest.
“When we compete in the zone, like we did today, good things happen,’’ Coleman said. “That is always going to be the biggest key for us. Compete in the zone and play catch.’’
A five-run eighth inning, highlighted by a two-run triple to center by Jackson Micheels, broke open the one-run contest.
Next up for the Danville Dans is the first Two-Buck Tuesday.
Tonight, the Dans will host the Lafayette Aviators for a 6:30 p.m. contest at Danville Stadium. Admission is just $2.
