DANVILLE — The Danville Dans have won back-to-back games with a 16-4 victory over the Johnstown Mill Rats on Friday night at Danville Stadium.
The Dans (2-1) had 11 hits in the victory with Trenton Pallas leading the way with three, while Blake Binderup had a single, a double and three RBIs in the triumph.
John Balok Jr. was credited with the victory as he went three innings in relief of starter Gabriel Pancratz.
The complete story on the Danville Dans second victory of the 2023 season will be published in the print version of the Commercial-News on Tuesday.
