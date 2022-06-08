NORMAL — The Danville Dans started a week-long road trip on a high note on Wednesday, beating the Normal CornBelters 9-7 at the Corn Crib.
Just like in Tuesday's game against the Alton River Dragons, the Dans found themselves down, but would make a big rally. Down 6-2 after five innings, Danville scored five runs in the sixth and two in the seventh to clinch the win.
BJ Banyon hit a home run for the first run of the game for Dans in the second inning while Matt Corder drove in Bryce Chance in the third inning. But the CornBelters scored four runs in the bottom of the third and scored a run each in the fourth and fifth inning.
In the top of the sixth, Kaito Hara started the inning with a hit and would advance to third on an error. Gray Bane and Trey Higgins each had a walk before Chance drove in Hara and Bane with a single and Corder would clean the bases with a three-run home run.
Chance would drive in two more runs in the seventh to clinch the win. Corder had four RBIs, while Chance had four and Banyon added one RBI.
Christian Jones got the win for Danville, coming in for starter John Gassler in the fifth inning and pitched 3 1/3 innings with three strikeouts. Gassler had nine strikeouts, while Kevin Fee got the save with three strikeouts.
The Dans are 5-2 and will face the Lafayette Aviators on Thursday.
