CAPE GIRADEAU, Mo. — The Danville Dans hit the road on Wednesday to play the Cape Catfish at Capaha Park.
The Dans were down only 2-1 after the fourth inning, but the Catfishs cored four runs in the sixth to get a 6-1 win.
Justin Caricini started things for Cape in the bottom of the first with an RBI single. The Catfish added another run in the third on a sacrifice fly by Jeff Clarke.
Danville got on the board in the fourth as Blake Binderup hit a double to score Trey Higgins.
But in the sixth, Kolten Poorman had a two run double and Quinton Borders drove in a run on a single with a Dans' error leading to another run.
Caleb Pittman took the loss for Danville, going 5 1/3 innings before being replaced by John Balok Jr. who when 2 2/3 innings with four strikeouts.
The Dans drop to 4-3 and will face the Lafayette Aviators on Thursday.
