PERU — The Danville Dans' road trip ended in an exciting fashion as the Dans lost 5-4 to the Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp 5-4 in 12 innings on Sunday.
The Dans scored the first run if the game in the fourth inning when Cam Swanger advanced to third on an error which scored Will Portera.
Illinois Valley tied the game at 1-1 in the fifth, but the Dans took the lead against as Drake Digiorno hit an RBI double to bring in Carlos Vazquez.
The Pistol Shrimp tied the game in the ninth, but the Dans scored two runs with B.J. Banyon scoring on a balk and a Swanger RBI double in the 12th inning.
But the Pistol Shrimp scored three runs in the bottom of the 12th to get the win.
Vazquez had three hits while Digiorno and Swanger each had one RBI.
The Dans will return to Danville Stadium on Tuesday with a battle against the Lafayette Aviators.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.