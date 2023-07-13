DANVILLE — Attempting to stay positive on Tuesday night, Danville Dans manager Eric Coleman immediately talked about the three former Dans that got drafted in the 2023 Amateur Player Draft.
“Did you see that Dugas, Tomkins and Whiting got drafted,’’ Coleman said.
Yes, we did coach.
Now, what did you think of your team’s 6-1 loss to the Champion City Kings before 3,121 at Danville Stadium. A loss that snapped the team’s three-game winning streak.
“Not a good night at all,’’ he said. “We just came out flat.
“It was just one of those nights, but we will get back to work tomorrow and keep getting better this summer.’’
The Dans (21-14 overall) had problems in all three phases of the game on Tuesday night.
Starting pitcher Carter Heninger (1-3) gave up 4 runs — 3 earned — while walking four and striking out three in 4.2 innings. Right behind him was right-handed reliever John Belok Jr., who would surrender 2 runs in 1.1 innings with two walks and two strikes.
Defensively, Danville was officially charged with one error, but there were other misplays that didn’t lead to errors.
And finally offensively, the Dans managed just five singles and their only run scored on a bases-loaded walk to Sam Leis in the second inning. Danville was a dismal 0-for-7 at the plate with runners in scoring position.
“That’s pretty much sums it up. We really didn’t play catch, we really didn’t pitch and we didn’t get the big hit that we needed,’’ Coleman said.
Additionally, the Dans struck out eight times against Champion City pitching, including three called third strikes.
“I thought we were a little passive at the plate. We were swinging at balls, out of zone and out of our character,’’ he said. “We couldn’t get our running game when we are chasing bad balls at the plate.
“We have to at least put the ball in play and see what happens. That’s our philosophy. We you don’t do that, you don’t really give yourself a chance to win a ballgame.’’
Coleman stressed it was just one game in 58-game season.
“We still have a very good team,’’ he said. “We won the first half time and we are still leading the overall standings in the division.’’
The Dans have three straight road games this week. On Wednesday night, they were Lafayette, tonight they are at Illinois Valley and then Friday they travel to Springfield.
The next home game is actually a doubleheader on Saturday with the Lafayette Aviators beginning at 5 p.m. It’s Little League night at the ballpark, teams in uniform will get in free and will have the opportunity (weather permitting) to go onto the field before either game. It’s also Team Poster night, the Dans will be signing the posters after the second game.
Former Dans selected in draft
DANVILLE — Gavin Dugas of Louisiana State, Landon Tomkins of Louisiana Tech and Sam Whiting from UC-Santa Barbara became the latest former Danville Dans to get selected in the Major League Baseball Draft.
Three for the Dans are part of a group of 14 former and current Prospect League players to be chosen in the 2023 Amateur Player Draft.
Dugas, who played for the Danville Dans during the 2018 and 2019 seasons, was an integral member of the 2023 National Championship teams at LSU. He batted .290 with 17 homers and 46 RBIs. Dugas was chosen in the sixth round (165th overall) by the Washington Nationals.
Tomkins, who was on last year’s Danville Dans team, was 6-2 with three saves and a 3.52 ERA this season for the Bulldogs. Tomkins was selected in the 10th round (287th overall) by the Pittsburgh Pirates.
Whiting was also on last year’s Danville Dans team, and went 4-0 with a 4.10 ERA in just 26.1 innings but he did strikeout 36 in that time. Whiting was chosen in the 16th round (491st overall) by the San Diego Padres.
All three will hoping to join six former Dans that have played in a Major League game this season.
