DANVILLE — Eric Coleman's Danville Dans probably left Danville Stadium a little shell-shocked on Wednesday night after a 16-4 loss to the Terre Haute Rex in its season opener.
Every year, win or lose, Coleman has a steadfast rule that players and coaches 'flush' the results of that day at midnight.
That philosophy was put to the test on Thursday night as the Danville Dans bounced back with a 6-5 triumph over the Johnstown Mill Rats.
"The sun came out today. It was a new day,'' said Coleman, noting that he was in bed before midnight. "Our guys came ready to play and we got a big hit in the seventh from (Jackson) Micheels.
"I told our guys that I thought it started with (Caleb) Pittman shutting them down after giving up 2 runs in that first inning.''
Micheels, a junior-to-be from Bryant & Stratton College in Ohio, proved to be the right guy in the right spot for the Dans (1-1) in the bottom of the seventh.
Johnstown (0-2) had just pulled even at 3-3 on a solo home run by Jack Rogers in the top of the seventh.
Justin Vossos and Nate Chester drew walks to start the seventh for the Dans and Micheels delivered the team's first home run with a 3-run blast to right that proved to be game-winning hit for Danville.
"Early in the game, the at-bats didn't go the way that I wanted,'' said Micheels, who had 0-for-2 with a walk. "In that last one, I was hunting for a fastball and I got it.
"I was lucky to get a good barrel on the ball and hit it out of the park.''
Micheels, who had two hits and two RBIs on Wednesday, acknowledged seeing Johnstown's Max Beaulieu (1-0) walk Vossos and Chester before him was a factor in his at-bat.
"I was hoping that he would attack the zone and he did with three straight fastballs,'' said Micheels. "Honestly, it didn't feel the best off the bat, but I saw it flying and it just kept carrying out, over the fence.''
This past spring at Bryant & Stratton, Micheels hit .433 with 10 homers and he is signed to play next year at Purdue-Fort Wayne.
"It was probably one of the best seasons that I've played,'' Micheels said. "I was seeing the ball really well and I was able to hit the ball oppo (opposite field). It seemed like anything they threw me, I was able to get a good barrel on it.
"That's how I'm starting to feel this summer. I just need to be consistent and don't try to do too much. Going the other way has allowed me to get more hits and raise my average.''
Was there anything different Thursday night from Wednesday for the Dans?
"I feel like we had a lot more energy,'' Micheels said. "We are still trying to build chemistry in these first two games. I feel like we did that today and we felt more like a unit.''
Coleman believes that some of that chemistry came from its starting pitcher, who threw three shutout innings after allowing 2 runs in the first inning.
"That was a big part of the game,'' Coleman said. "It could have snowball real quickly on us and guys could have thought 'here we go again.' when they scored those first two runs.
"But our guys competed and played the game hard. We were able to scratch out some runs of our own and we got into their bullpen.''
The Dans tied the game at 2-2 in the bottom of the second on run-scoring hits from Julio Cajigas and DJ Akiyama, the latter being a two-out double to right.
Cajigas and Akiyama hooked up again in the fourth. Cajigas reached on a one-out single to center and advanced to second to an error. With two outs, Akiyama delivered a RBI-double to left this time giving Danville a 3-2 lead.
Two errors in the eighth inning allowed the Mill Rats to pull within 6-5 and then another in the ninth along with a walk made things very interesting for Decker Mac Neil, who got out of the jam with a pair of strikeouts and a fly out to center.
"We still have to do a better job in all phases of the game,'' Coleman said. "We still have to clean up our defense, we need to clean up our hitting, and we need to do a better job of pitching.
"I thought we did a better job of minimizing the walks but it's still not at a level that we expect in Danville.''
