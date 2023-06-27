DANVILLE — Pinch-hitter Brandon Bishop lined a single into center to score Lance Gardiner with the winning run in the ninth inning Monday night as the Danville Dans defeated the Normal CornBelters 4-3 in a battle for first place in the Prospect League's Wabash River Division.
The Dans, who have won nine straight, trailed 3-2 entering the ninth inning.
Drake Digiorno got things started with a one-out single and Gardiner followed with a single of his own.
That's when Danville manager Eric Coleman called for a double steal. Digiorno not only easily swiped third base but he scored the tying run when the throw from Normal catcher J.D. Bogart sailed down the left-field line. Gardiner advanced to third on the play.
Pinch-hitter D.J. Akiyama, who was batting when Digiorno and Gardiner pulled off the double steal, reached first on a hit-by-pitch. Sammy Leis, who had a walk-off hit on Friday for the Dans, was intentionally walked to load the bases with no outs, setting up Bishop to be the hero.
Reliever Enas Hayden got the win for the Dans to improve to 3-0.
For a complete recap of Monday's game, see Thursday's printed edition of the Commercial-News.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.