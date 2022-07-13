CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — For BJ Banyon, his final game of the season ended in the best way.
Banyon had three hits with a solo home run in the ninth as the Danville Dans continued their undefeated start to the second half of the Prospect League season with a 7-3 win over the Chillicothe Paints on Wednesday.
The leftfielder's season has come to an end because he had to return to the University of Memphis early.
"It's unfortunate, but it is a decision that was made by his coach at Memphis," said Dans manager Eric Coleman. "We are sorry to see him leave, but we have plenty of depth in the outfield."
Banyon ends his season with a .330 batting average, two home runs, 21 RBIs and 25 stolen bases.
After the Paints scored the first run of the game in the first inning, Danville tied it up on a home run by Will Portera in the third and took the lead on a RBI double by Will Carpenter.
The Dans added on to the lead in the sixth when Jack Ellis scored on a wild pitch and Jonathon Thomas had an RBI groundout. Ellis had a RBI single in the seventh and Drake Digiorno had a sacrifice fly RBI in the eighth.
Thomas and Portera would have two hits while John Gassler picked up the win, going 2 1/3 innings with three strikeouts. Starter Jackson Conn pitched 3 2/3 innings with three strikeouts, Sam Whiting had two strikeouts in two innings and Bryce Martens had one strikeouts in the ninth inning.
The Dans are 8-0 to start the second half. They will take Thursday off before returning to Danville Stadium on Friday to play the Cape Catfish.
