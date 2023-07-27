SPRINGFIELD, Ohio — After two big wins at home this week, the Danville Dans hit the road on Thursday.
And for the second straight road game, the Dans' night was short as they lost 13-3 to the Champion City Kings at C. Davidson Stadium.
After a scoreless first inning, the Dans scored first with a RBI double by Haiden Walters and a RBI single by DJ Akiyama, but that was the only time they were in the lead.
The Kings had nine runs in the bottom of the second highlighted by a three-run homer by Blake Buzzeo, an two-RBI single by Evan Lorey, a RBI single by Hilario DeLaPaz III and a RBI double by Brayden Quincel.
Walters had an RBI groundout in the fourth inning for the Dans, but Tyler Cox had an RBI double in the third and a RBI single in the fifth for the Kings and added another run in the fifth on an error.
Tyler Fay pitched five innings and had five strikeouts in dropping to 4-3 for the season while Mason Robinson had one strikeout in his inning of work.
The Dans will take the day off on Friday before getting back to action on Saturday to play the Alton River Dragons.
