NORMAL — After two days, a rain delay and a change of venue, the Danville Dans’ season is over.
After rains Sunday evening halted the Wabash River Division Championship game between the Dans and the Springfield Lucky Horseshoes in the 11th, the game moved to the Corn Crib, where the Horseshoes scored two runs in the 13th to get a 6-4 win.
“Our guys played hard but things didn’t go our way,” Dans manager Eric Coleman said. “I couldn’t be more proud of them,. I am proud of the guys who stuck around and competed and gave us a chance. It is what it is. I am happy with our guys and that they won both halves of the season and they got better as the season went on.”
After two scoreless innings to start Monday’s action, Springfield took the lead when winning pitcher Bryce Stenzel scored on a error by Carter Sabol and would add another run with a home run by Dawson Johns.
Sunday’s game started at 5:30 p.m. to get the Danville Stadium field ready after rains canceled Saturday’s regular season finale with the Normal CornBelters.
Danville started the scoring in the first inning with an RBI groundout by Chase Vinson and an RBI single by Nate Chester.
Dans’ starter Tyler Fay started well with four scoreless innings, but in the fifth, Matt Kattula had an RBI single for the Horseshoes before Jack Potteiger came in.
In the sixth, Trent Koehler had an RBI double and Hunter Moser had a two-run single.
But like in various parts of the season, the Dans tied the game up in the ninth on a sacrifice fly by Lance Gardiner and a single by Trenton Pallas to tie the game up and send it to extra innings.
“You can’t control Mother Nature,” Coleman said. “We were able to fight back and tie things up, but you have to fight with the circumstances and we had to jump on a bus and play at Normal. But still, I could not be any more proud of our guys for sticking around and gutting around. They could have went home and packed it up. Springfield got us today and we look forward to next season and hopefully can win a championship next summer.”
Nate Vargas has two hits for the Dans, while Pallas, Vinson, Chester and Gardiner each had one RBI. Fay had seven strikeouts, while Potteiger had one strikeout in two innings, Blake Binderup had seven strikeouts in 3 1/3 innings before Sabol came on and had four strikeouts in three innings.
Stenzel had one strikeout in three innings to get the win, while Moser had two hits and two RBIs, Johns had two hits and a RBI and Kattula and Koehler each had one RBI.
With the win, the Lucky Horseshoes will stay on the road on Tuesday to play Chillicothe Paints in the Eastern Conference Championship. The winner of that game will play either the Quincy Gems or Thrillville Thrillbillies in the Prospect League Championship Series, which is a three-game series.
The Dans end the season at 33-23 and will have memories that will last, like Coleman’s 300th win and the Dans’ 1,000th win as a franchise.
“That’s a testament to good players and good coaches,” Coleman said. “For the 1,000th game, it is the same thing and I am glad to be part of 33 percent of that. I can’t take anything away from Carter Krawchuk and him pitching the sixth no-hitter in team history and I have been part of six of them. Winning 11 games in a row will be remembered and four more players that got drafted. Those are the things that we are proud of in Danville.”
