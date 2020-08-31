Indiana Pacers team president Kevin Pritchard spelled out what he’s looking for in a new head coach.
That includes being a good communicator and having a modern approach that accentuates team strengths and hides weaknesses.
Pritchard discussed the coaching search, the reason for firing head coach Nate McMillan and the status of All-Star guard Victor Oladipo during a 54-minute season-ending Zoom press conference Monday.
Pritchard said he’s in the early stages of the coaching search, but some names are already on the board. He’s consulted with a number of sources, including former Pacers forward David West and Indianapolis Colts general manager Chris Ballard on how they went about their coaching search. He hasn’t ruled out the possibility of dipping into the college ranks for a coach and is looking for someone forward-thinking in terms of style of play.
“It’s a leader No. 1 and a really good communicator,” Pritchard said. “I feel like that coach has to communicate on the level of the players now. You have to figure out how to get to the players on their level, and I think we can find that guy. Some of the successful coaches in our league right now have made the commitment to do that.”
Pritchard also doesn’t expect the franchise to be hindered financially if it looks to hire a more experienced coach, even after a season in which revenues across the league took a hit due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“Our ownership expects more,” Pritchard said. “They push me. (Owner) Herb (Simon) is one of the most amazing people in terms of emotional intelligence as I’ve ever been around, and he wants this to be a great organization, and if it was just about money, we probably wouldn’t have done what we did, and so I’m appreciative of that. It’s up to me to step up to the plate and find the right person to lead the locker room again.”
Pritchard addressed the firing of McMillian, saying the decision ultimately came down to playoff performance. He said the decision to extend McMillan was more of a function of when his contract was going to expire and thanked him for his dignity and hard work. McMillan went 3-16 in playoff games with the Pacers. Indiana has been swept out of its last two first-round playoff series and has lost nine straight playoff games dating back to 2018. Pritchard also said the decision was his alone and not forced by ownership.
There has been some bad luck, injury-wise in each of the last two seasons, as the Pacers were without Oladipo (torn knee tendon) in the 2019 playoffs and without All-Star forward Domantas Sabonis (plantar fasciitis) and guard Jeremy Lamb (torn ACL) in this year’s playoff series with the Miami Heat. Still, Pritchard was looking for a better showing against the Heat inside of the Disney bubble.
“Our best game against them was nine points, and as I remember that game, that really didn’t feel that close,” Pritchard said. “I felt without a couple of our players that it was going to be tough, but I did feel like that there was a better chance to win one or two games in that series.”
Oladipo, a former Indiana University standout, is entering the final year of his four-year deal. Pritchard doesn’t feel pressure to extend his deal immediately this offseason.
“The most important thing is Victor and I have a good dialogue,” Pritchard said. “We were actually communicating (Sunday). You know he has a year left. It’s easy to jump the gun and say you have to do something, you have to do something, but for me he has a year left. I want to have a great relationship with him.”
Pritchard saw signs of the “old” Oladipo during the playoff series, the explosiveness he showed before a torn knee tendon injury that sidelined him for 12 months from January 2019. He credited Oladipo for competing inside the bubble despite concerns about re-injuring his knee and not being back at 100%.
“He wants to win, and if we can give him an opportunity to be successful, I think we’ll have a chance to keep him,” Pritchard said. “There will be a time that we will sit down. He has so much emotional credit with me, and I hope that I’ve earned that him with over the last few years that even if it goes in a different direction, that he will let me know and I will let him know because it’s a two-way street, right? It’s got to be a marriage that’s good for both of us.”
Pritchard pointed to some positives throughout the 2019-20 season, including the pick-and-roll game developing between point guard Malcolm Brogdon and Sabonis, forward T.J. Warren breaking out inside the bubble before the playoffs and winning 45 games to reach the playoffs for a fourth straight year.
“We’re going to really try to motivate and try to figure out how we can do some things better,” Pritchard said. “But as a president of this organization, I want us to be better than four-and-out in the playoffs.”
OTHER NOTES
• Pritchard could not comment on the status of swingman Justin Holiday, who is an impending free agent. He is open to extending some deals on players under contract this offseason in an effort to bring stability and continuity to the core group of players. The Pacers dealt away their first-round pick in the NBA Draft this year to acquire Brogdon, but Pritchard didn’t rule out making a deal to try to move up in the draft this year.
• Pritchard said Lamb is doing well in his rehab, and he’s hopeful the shooting guard will return in mid-to-late December.
“Jeremy’s role, he was really going to be good in that role as a scorer off the bench,” Pritchard said. “We needed a guy that could come in and give us a few points and be competitive on the defensive end. We missed him. We really missed him, specifically in the playoffs.”
