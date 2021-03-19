Preview box for Illinois against Loyola
Loyola of Chicago vs. Illinois Fighting Illini
Midwest Region Second Round
Site — TBD
When — TBD, Sunday
Region seeds — Loyola is No. 8, Illinois is No. 1
Records — Loyola 26-4 overall, 16-2 in the Missouri Valley Conference. Illinois 24-6 overall 16-4 in the Big Ten Conference.
Rankings — The Ramblers were rated No. 17 in the latest Associated Press Top 25 poll, while the Illini were rated No. 2.
Television — TBD
Radio — Busey Bank Illini Sports Network with Brian Barnhart and Deon Thomas. Local stations include WDAN-AM 1490 and WDNL-FM 102.1
Previous results — Illinois leads the all-time series with Loyola 12-3. The Illini defeated the Ramblers 67-45 on Nov. 11, 2011.
Last games — Loyola defeated Georgia Tech 71-60 on Friday. Illinois cruised past Drexel 78-49.
Up Next — The winner advances play an opponent to be determined
Projected lineups — Loyola: G Lucas Williamson, 6-4, senior. G Braden Norris, 6-0, sophomore. G Keith Clemons, 6-1, senior. F Aher Uguak, 6-7, senior. C Cameron Krutwig, 6-9, senior. Illinois: G Trent Frazier, 6-2, senior. G Ayo Dosunmu, 6-5, junior. G Adam Miller, 6-3, freshman. F Jacob Grandison, 6-6, junior. C Kofi Cockburn, 7-0, sophomore.
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
Scoring — Loyola: Krutwig 14.9, Williamson 8.6, Norris 8.4. Illinois: Ayo Dosunmu 20.6, Cockburn 17.6, Frazier 10.4, Andre Curbelo 9.1.
Rebounding — Loyola: Krutwig 6.7, Uguak 4.2, Williamson 3.9. Illinois: Cockburn 9.5, Dosunmu 6.5, Da’Monte Williams 5.4, Curbelo 4.0.
Assists — Loyola: Norris 3.1, Krutwig 2.9, Williamson 2.2. Illinois: Dosunmu 5.4, Curbelo 4.1, Frazier 2.7.
