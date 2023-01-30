CRAWFORDSVILLE, Ind. – It was a very good set of morning matches for wrestlers from the Wabash River Conference at the Crawfordsville and Lafayette Jefferson sectionals.
The afternoon session was not, however, as successful at either site.
In the morning matches at Crawfordsville, nine WRC wrestlers advanced to the championship round.
North Vermillion tied for the most with four: Shawn Martin (113), Aden Rangel (120), Andrew Botner (145) and Aidan Hinchee (220).
Fountain Central also had four qualify for a title shot: Dallas Simmons (126), Waylon Frazee (132), Andrew Woodrow (138) and Ely Thompson (220)
Parke Heritage had the other WRC qualifier for the final in Jerrid Graves at 182.
Of those nine WRC wrestlers, only Hinchee of North Vermillion and Frazee of Fountain Central would capture a championship.
In addition to the nine who automatically advanced from the finals, eight other WRC wrestlers moved on with a third or fourth place finishes including four from South Vermillion.
North Vermillion had three others advance to help the Falcons take fourth at the meet.
“We had a very successful day,” Robby Davis, the North Vermillion head coach said. “We had seven of our 11 qualify for the regional and when you get more than half of your team going, you’re really happy.”
In addition to the fourth place by North Vermillion, South Vermillion was sixth, Fountain Central seventh, Parke Heritage ninth and Covington 10th with the best finish for the Trojans being a fifth place from Kaedeyn Lawson at 220.
At Lafayette Jefferson, Attica had five wrestlers earn a title shot: Junior Arizmendi (106), Logan McClimans (126), Bo Rice (152), Ray Townsend (182) and Braeden Haddock (285).
Unfortunately for the Red Ramblers, all five would fall in the final, but they will advance to the regional with their second place finishes as the team ended up in seventh.
Seeger had no one reach the finals, but did have Kayden Stonebraker (106), Koree Mitton (120), Grant Watkins (132), Brody Ashby (152), Trae Lanham (195) and James Wolber (220) reach the third place match.
All but Ashby won those matches, but the entire seven advanced to the regional – a collection of wins that helped Seeger to a fourth-place finish, one that Patriot head coach Cory Max said might have been higher.
“We were hoping to do better than we did,” he said, “but we are slowly building a culture.”
One of the Seeger coaches pointed out that it had been a tough year for the team, saying, “The kids have been working hard in an injury-plagued season and got better.”
Having 28 wrestlers move on is a significant step forward for the Wabash River Conference as they work to regain the success they had in past years.
