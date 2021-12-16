WESTVILLE — The Westville/Georgetown-Ridge Farm wrestling team cruised to a 60-28 win over Covington on Thursday.
Drake Hines (285) won by pin for the Tigers, while Gabe Kiddo (126) won by injury default and Jesse Irelan (106), Logan Mahaffey (113), Hayden Weaver (138), Houston Bryant (145), Jacob Pyle (152), Jonah Smith (160), Rylee Edwards (195) and Zach Spence (220) won by forfeit.
Levin Marcinko (160), Andrew Bechtold (170), Landon Lazzell (182) and Nate Sly (285) each won by pin for the Trojans, while Emmett Reynolds (132) won by majority decision.
At Westville
Westville/Georgetown-Ridge Farm 60, Covington 28
106 pounds — Jesse Irelan (WGRF) won by forfeit. 113 — Logan Mahaffey (WGRF) won by forfeit. 120 — Double forfeit. 126 — Gabe Kiddo (WGRF) inj def. Cian Moore; 132 — Emmett Reynolds (C) maj. dec. Berlin Kiddo, 10-0; 138 — Hayden Weaver (WGRF) won by forfeit. 145 — Houston Bryant (WGRF) won by forfeit. 152 — Jacob Pyle (WGRF) won by forfeit. 160 — Jonah Smith (WGRF) won by forfeit. 160 — Levin Marcinko (C) pinned Jonah Smith, 1:11; 170 — Andrew Becthold (C) pinned Aiden Vice, 4:48. 182 — Landon Lazzell (C) pinned Riley Nicholson, 7:10. 195 — Rylee Edwards (WGRF) won by forfeit 220 — Zach Spence (WGRF) won by forfeit 285 — Nate Sly (C) pinned Tre Ramirez, 1:21. 285 — Drake Hines (WGRF) pinned Tavares Upshaw Jr., 1:24.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.