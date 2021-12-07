WESTVILLE — The Westville/Georgetown-Ridge Farm wrestling teams took down Parke Heritage 58-18 and Charleston 72-6 on Tuesday.
Jesse Irelan (106 pounds), Logan Mahaffey (113), Houston Bryant (145), Jacob Pyle (152), Rylee Edwards (195) and Tre Ramirez (285) each won by pin in both of their matches for the Tigers, while Gabe Kiddo (126), Berlin Kiddo (132), Hayden Weaver (138) and Camron Steinepring each won by pin and an forfeit.
The Tigers will next wrestle Monticello and Westview on Dec. 14.
At Westville
Westville/Georgetown-Ridge Farm 58, Parke Heritage 18
106 pounds — Jesse Irelan (WGRF) pinned Luke Hayes, 2:02; 113 — Logan Mahaffey (WGRF) pinned Katie Dowell, :49; 120 — Double forfeit; 126 — Gabe Kiddo (WGRF) pinned Gavin Gerald, 7:20; 132 — Berlin Kiddo (W) pinned Aidan Batty, 3:46; 138 —Hayden Weaver tech. fall Carson Rolison, 17-2; 145 — Houston Bryant (WGRF) pinned Seth Edington, :55; 152 — Jacob Pyle (WGRF) tech. fall Gavin Brown 15-0; 160 — Carson Crowder (PH) won by forfeit; 170 — Blake Harris (PH) pinned Aiden Vice, 3:50; 182 — Jerrid Graves (PH) pinned Riley Nicholson, 1:39. 195 — Rylee Edwards (WGRF) pinned Gavin Johnston, 2:34; 220 — Camron Stinespring (WGRF) pinned Jackson Williams, :59; 285 — Tre Ramirez (W) pinned Trevor Ward, 3:57.
At Westville
Westville/Georgetown-Ridge Farm 72, Charleston 6
106 pounds — Jesse Irelan (WGRF) pinned Isaiah Lutreell 1:09; 113 — Logan Mahaffey (WGRF) pinned Maddi Bryant, 3:15; 120 — Double forfeit; 126 — Gabe Kiddo (WGRF) won by forfeit; 132 — Berlin Kiddo (W) won by forfeit; 138 —Hayden Weaver (WGRF) won by forfeit; 145 — Houston Bryant (WGRF) pinned Scott Fain, 3:54; 152 — Jacob Pyle (WGRF) def. Chet Strider, :40; 160 — Double forfeit; 170 — Josh Wiley (C) pinned Aiden Vice, 6:22; 182 — Riley Nicholson (WGRF) won by forfeit 195 — Rylee Edwards (WGRF) pinned Josiah Vingara, :33; 220 — Camron Stinespring (WGRF) won by forfeit; 285 — Tre Ramirez (WGRF) pinned Storm Hughes, 2:00.
