BISMARCK — The Westville/Georgetown-Ridge Farm wrestling team was able to defeat Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin/Armstrong-Potomac 54-21 on Tuesday.
Defending state champion Hayden Copass (285), Rylee Edwards (220), Logan Koontz (170) and Hunter Mahaffey (160) were among the Tigers that had pinfall wins.
For the Blue Devils Donnell McClure (152) got a pin, while Isaac Tabels (132) won by decision and Gada Bryant (106) and Taylor Pattison (113) each won by forfeit.
PREP WRESTLING
At Bismarck
Westville/Georgetown-Ridge Farm 54, Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin/Armstrong-Potomac 21
106 pounds — Gada Bryant (BHRAAP) won by forfeit; 113 — Taylor Pattison (BHRAAP) won by forfeit; 120 — McBride (WGRF) pinned Ayden Golden, 1:40; 126 — Double forfeit; 132 — Isaac Tabels (BHRAAP) dec. Kiddoo 7-2; 138 — Pyle (WGRF) won by pin, :28; 145 —Houston Bryant (WGRF) won by forfeit; 152 — Donnell McClure (BHRAAP) pinned Andre Johnson, 1:19; 160 — Hunter Mahaffey (WGRF) pinned Abran Arvizu, 1:49; 170 — Logan Koontz (WGRF) pinned Christian Walton : 51; 182 — Vice (WGRF) won by forfeit. 195 — Luke Johnson (WGRF) won for forfeit; 220 — Rylee Edwards (WGRF) pinned Justin Weidenburner, 2:14; 285 — Hayden Copass (WGRF) pinned Cameron Watson, 1:54.
