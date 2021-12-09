WESTVILLE — The Westville/Georgetown-Ridge Farm wrestling team got a 69-9 win over St. Thomas More on Thursday.
Gabe Kiddo (126 pounds), Hayden Weaver (138), Camron Steinspring (220) and Drake Hines (285) each won by pin for the Tigers, while Rylee Edwards (195) won by decision and Jesse Irelan (106), Logan Mahaffey (113), Berlin Kiddo (132), Houston Bryant (145), Jacob Pyle (152), Aiden Vice (170) and Riley Nicholson (182) each won by forfeit.
At Westville
Westville/Georgetown-Ridge Farm 69, St. Thomas More 9
106 pounds — Jesse Irelan (WGRF) won by forfeit; 113 — Logan Mahaffey (WGRF) won by forfeit; 126 — Gabe Kiddo (WGRF) pinned Gavin Clapper, 5:14; 132 — Berlin Kiddo (WGRF) won by forfeit; 138 — Hayden Weaver (WGRF) pinned Unger Garrett, 1:23; 145 — Houston Bryant (WGRF) won by forfeit; 152 — Jacob Pyle (WGRF) won by forfeit; 170 — Aiden Vice (WGRF) won by forfeit; 182 — Riley Nicholson (WGRF) won by forfeit; 195 — Rylee Edwards (WGRF) dec. Brody Cuppernell, 10-3; 220 — Henry Wurl (STM) pinned Wyatt Hennig, :29. 220 — John Doe (STM) dec. Weston Baird, 9-2; 220 — Cameron Stinespring (WGRF) pinned Wurl, 3:41; 285 — Drake Hines (WGRF) pinned Schmidt, 1:07.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.