BISMARCK — The Westville/Georgetown-Ridge Farm wrestling team beat Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 42-24 on Thursday.
Grayson McBride (120), Houston Bryant (145), Jacob Pyle (152), Rylee Edwards (182) and Riley Nicholson (195) won by pin for the Tigers, while Logan Mahaffey (113), Hayden Weaver (132) and Aiden Vice (16) won by decision.
Eli Godwin (170), Nathaniel Gnaden (220) and Hunter Wilson (285) won by pin for the Blue Devils, while Landen Toellner (106) and Ayden Golden (126) won by decision.
At Bismarck
Westville/Georgetown-Ridge Farm 42, Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin/Armstrong-Potomac 24
106 pounds — Landen Toellner (BHRAAP) dec. Jesse Irelan, 13-11; 113 — Logan Mahaffey (WGRF) dec. Graham Abbed, 7-1; 120 — Grayson McBride (WGRF) pinned Brendan Whitney, 2:22; 126 — Ayden Golden (BHRAAP) dec. Berlin Kiddoo, 12-9; 132 — Hayden Weaver (WGRF) dec. Evan Parish, 10-9; 138 — Scott (WGRF) dec. Kenny Merrill, 3-1; 145 — Houston Bryant (WGRF) pinned Hughes, 2:27; 152 — Jacob Pyle (WGRF) pinned Karson Stevenson, 1:48; 160 — Aiden Vice (WGRF) dec. Christian Walton, 8-4; 170 — Eli Godwin (BHRAAP) pinned Jonah Smith, 3:37; 182 — Rylee Edwards (WGRF) pinned Tyson Smith, 1:43 195 — Riley Nicholson (WGRF) pinned Gavin Golden, 1:47; 220 — Nathaniel Gnaden (BHRAAP) pinned Stinespring, 1:10; 285 — Hunter Wilson (BHRAAP) pinned Tre Ramirez, 4:32.
