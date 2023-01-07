FITHIAN — To have a better way to determine things for the Vermilion Valley Conference and Vermilion County wrestling titles, the coaches came up with a solution.
Put all the teams under one roof for one night.
The Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, Hoopeston Area/Milford and Westville/Georgetown-Ridge Farm teams visited Oakwood/Salt Fork for the first VVC meet on Friday.
The Comets would win the VVC title and the Vermilion County championship by beating Hoopeston Area 46-24 in the final round to go 3-0 for the night.
“We had the end of the year banquet with the rest of the teams last season and we were discussing how to find a way to find a day or a weekend where we can decide the conference champions,” OSF coach Mike Glosser said. “It was because we were going to wrestle one team on a Tuesday and then on a Saturday and you lose a a lot of mileage doing that. So we decided to combine it into one day. We wanted to combine all those duels and we decided to do it all on Friday.”
Glosser said that even though that the title was on the line, he said the team treated it like every other meet.
“We are treating it like it is one duel. There is going to be two mats and we will go three rounds,” Glosser said. “We are treating it like another meet and we don’t think we are the team to beat because I have a lot of respect for the their teams and they are run by some great coaches and former wrestlers, so they are going to be prepared. I never base anything on the past. I focus on the new year and new kids those teams would have and I know their coaches are working just as hard. It is a fun night of competition.”
Even though there were high stakes, the Oakwood High School gym brought a feel of postseason action, which could only help all of the teams.
“Oakwood has a nice, old school gym and it is going to be packed and it will be loud,” Glosser said. “It will be a great wrestling environment. It is nice to have all four teams come together and we are going to go out and compete.”
The Comets started the day with a 49-30 win over BHRA, while Hoopeston Area beat Westville/GRF 43-42. In the second round, Oakwood/SF beat Westville/GRF 41-33 and Hoopeston Area beat BHRA 51-27. In the third round, Westville/GRF beat BHRA 47-30.
On Thursday, Glosser said that his team had worked hard and will only work harder as the year goes on.
“It’s one of the best teams I have had in a while. We have a young team with some great experience and they are a hard-working team,” Glosser said. “It’s a tight group. I t is one big family and we lie by that. They are willing to make sacrifices for their team and it has shown in the wrestling room and duels. We compete and scrap and fight and if they keep working, they will do some great things in the postseason.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.