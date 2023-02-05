MAHOMET — The Danville wrestling team headed to Mahomet-Seymour High School on Saturday for IHSA Class 2A regional action.
When the dust was settled, only two Vikings will return to Mahomet-Seymour for sectional action.
Phillip Shaw won his first wo matches by pin and won by decision in the title match to take first at 182 pounds and built his record to 23-4. Teammate Dalton Brown was third at 170 and his record is now 23-8.
