MARSHALL, Ind. – The Wabash River Conference wrestling championship came down to the final round with five of the seven teams still in contention for the title.
Attica, Fountain Central, North Vermillion, Seeger and South Vermillion were within 30 points of each other.
“That’s just one round of scores,” North Vermillion head coach Robbie Davis said before the finals and third place matches were contested. “Any of us, if we do well, can win this.”
In the end, Seeger came out on top, edging South Vermillion 182.5 to 180 with Attica third at 156, North Vermillion fourth at 151.5 and Fountain Central fifth at 135.5.
The two other schools competing had a fairly limited number of wrestlers with Parke Heritage score 73 and Covington 48.
Twelve of the 14 weight classes saw the number one seed prevail with 10 of the two-seeds making the final.
That meant that the difference in team placement came from third and fourth place finishers and, according to Seeger head coach Cory Max, his teams saw wrestlers in those matches step up and “do their job for us.”
Max said his team knew what they had to do to win the meet, saying, “They all had jobs to do. Every match was going to be important and I’m proud of their effort in winning today.”
Midway through the meet, Davis said his team was “wrestling to our seeds” meaning they were winning the matches they were expected to win, but adding, “we'd like to do better than that.”
When the finals were over, Davis said, “We had a good day. We came up a little short in places, but we had four champions and a second place.”
He continued his evaluation saying, “We’re a young team – only one senior – so we know we’ve still got room to grow, but I’m proud of how we did today.”
Seeger and South Vermillion had the most wrestlers place in the top four with 11, Attica and North Vermillion had nine, Fountain Central had eight, Parke Heritage five and Covington three.
Attica and North Vermillion tied with four champions while Fountain Central, Seeger and South Vermillion had two each. Champions for North Vermillion were Aden Rangel at 120, Wyatt Walters at 126, Andrew Botner at 145 and Aidan Hinchee at 220.
Winning titles for Attica were Junior Arizmendi at 113, Bo Rice at 152, Ray Townsend at 182 and Braeden Haddock at 285.
Titlists for Fountain Central were Waylon Frazee at 132 and Andrew Woodrow at 138 while Seeger’s champions were Kayden Stonebraker at 106 and Tucker Herndon at 160.
The top finisher for Covington was Ty Smaltz at 195 where he finished second after coming in at the third seed.
Greg Flint is a freelance writer/photographer for the Commercial-News. He can be reached at: gfphoto@gfphoto web.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.