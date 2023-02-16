DANVILLE — Phillip Shaw IV describes his wrestling style as aggressive.
“I like to look for an opening and when I find it, I go for it,’’ said the Danville junior 182-pounder. “I’m always fully committed to it. Whether it is a double-leg shot, an outside shot or a throw.
“I always want to give it 110 percent.’’
It’s a style that he picked up from his family, including his father, Phillip Shaw III, who also wrestled at Danville, along with several cousins and uncles.
“Wrestling is a big part of our family,’’ Shaw IV said. “I definitely got my start because of my dad.’’
This weekend, Shaw IV will attempt to become the fifth all-time state champion in school history at the IHSA Class 2A State Wrestling Tournament in Champaign.
“Coming into this season, my goal was just to get to state,’’ Shaw IV said. “Actually, that’s been a goal of mine ever since I started wrestling. I always dreamt of wrestling on the floor of the State Farm Center with thousands of people watching in the stands.’’
While this will be Shaw’s first-ever trip to state as a participant, he has made the trip to Champaign as a spectator.
“I didn’t go last year, but I went back in 2020,’’ he said.
And one of his most memorable trips to the State Farm Center came in 2019 when Shaw watched his cousin, Anthony Turner, take 2nd at 145 pounds in the Class 2A.
“He was a different breed,’’ Shaw said. “His confidence was amazing. He never second-guessed himself. You could see that he had a bunch of confidence on the mat. I try to wrestle the same way.
“When I was in junior high, I used to practice with him.’’
During those years, Shaw qualified for state three times and his best finish was a second in 2017 at the midget state tournament.
“Those were great times,’’ said Shaw, who wrestled with Lionheart Wrestling Club. “but, this weekend is going to be totally different.’’
Why is that?
“At high school state, you are the center of attention,’’ he said. “There are all of those people there watching and I’m looking forward to making some noise.’’
That wasn’t exactly his goal when the season started.
“After just missing out on the state tournament last year,’’ Shaw lost in the consolation semifinals, missing the state tournament by one match. “my only goal was getting to state.
“I put everything I had during the offseason and throughout this season on making it to state.’’
So, when did he change his goals?
“Right after the sectional tournament,’’ he said. “Now that I’m here, I need to go with the mindset of winning the title. I would also be very happy to make it onto the medals stand on Saturday night.’’
The top six wrestlers in each weight class earn state medals. The last state medalist in Danville history was Turner in 2019.
Shaw, who is 29-5 on the season, will begin his quest for the 182-pound state title against Jovanni Piazza of Hinsdale South.
“Honestly, I don’t know very much about him,’’ Shaw said.
So, what kind of strategy will Shaw employ?
“Being aggressive and being ready when they make a mistake or show me an opening,’’ he said. “I always feel like I’m at my best when we are neutral (on our feet). That’s when I can use my athleticism to beat my opponent.’’
And that’s definitely an asset for Shaw, who was an all-Big 12 Conference linebacker this fall.
“Unlike some of the guys at my weight, I’m actually under the 2-pound allowance,’’ said Shaw, noting that his everyday weight is right at 182.
Is that an advantage of a disadvantage?
“It can be both,’’ Shaw said. “Bigger guys can be difficult to wrestle, but they don’t always have the energy after cutting down.
“Ultimately, it’s about being the best wrestler on the mat for that one match.’’
In Class 1A, Oakwood/Armstrong-Potomac will have five representatives starting today. At 113 pounds, Tyler Huchel (34-9) will face Seneca’s Ethan Othon (42-1), while Pedro Rangel (30-7) will face Emmett Nelson of Richmond Burton (43-2) at 126, Carter Chambliss (19-10) will take on Dakota’s Phoenix Blakely (38-1) at 132, Reef Pacot (44-2) will take on Princeton’s Augie Christansen (45-5) at 145 and Bryson Capansky (40-8) will face Coal City’s Landin Benton (22-5).
Westville/Georgetown-Ridge Farm will see Houston Bryant (23-12) take on Bishop McNamara’s Luke Christie (32-4) at 152, while Craig Johnson (20-1) will face Byron’s Kyle Jones (38-8) at 182).
Hoopeston Area will see Angel Zamora (40-10) take on Coal City’s Jack Poyner (35-12) at 160, while Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin’s Hunter Wilson (47-3) will take on Fairfield’s Payton Allen (47-1).
Today’s action at the State Farm Center begins with first-round matches in Class 1A at noon, with the Class 2A matches set for approximately 2:15 p.m. and Class 3A at 4:30 p.m.
