DANVILLE — Danville junior Phillip Shaw IV, a sectional qualifier in 2022, picked up a pair of victories in his first two home matches on Thursday night.
Shaw got his night started with a pin over Unity's Hunter Eastin in just 48 seconds and he capped his niche with a technical fall victory over Centennial's Henry Spinella, 22-5 in 4:59.
The Vikings weren't quite as fortunate in the team competition, losing the Unity Rockets, the third-place team in Class 1A last season, 60-12, and then falling to the Chargers 48-23.
Danville gave up 30 points in each match as it had to forfeit five weights, that proved to be the difference in the match with Centennial.
For a complete recap of Thursday's match, see Saturday's print edition of the Commercial-News.
At Danville
Unity 60, Danville 12
138 — Clark (U) won by forfeit. 145 — Marquan Shaw (D) pinned McGraw :55. 152 — Bailey (U) pinned Kaden Vance :11. 160 — Heath (U) pinned Tristan Poplous, 4:54. 170 — Root (U) pinned Phoenix Parker 1:38. 182 — Phillip Shaw IV (D) pinned Eastin, :48. 195 — Root (U) won by forfeit. 220 — Nosler (U) won by forfeit. 285 — Abrahamson (U) pinned Trevon Williams, :50. 106 — double forfeit. 113 — McCarter (U) won by forfeit. 120 — Lacavich (U) won by forfeit. 132 — Inman (U) pinned Josiah Williams 2:55.
Centennial 48, Danville 23
145 — Marquan Shaw (Dan) pinned Jacob Bailey 3:34. 152 — Nicholas Pianfetti (Cent) pinned Kaden Vance, 1:58. 160 — TJ Easter (Cent) pinned Tristan Poplous, 2:28. 170 — Phoenix Parker (Dan) pinned Israel Mbangi 4:47. 182 — Phillip Shaw IV (Dan) tech. fall Henry Spinella 22-5, 4:59. 195 — Brandon Harvey (Cent) won by forfeit. 220 — Jack Barnhart (Cent) won by forfeit. 285 — Braylen Lewis (Cent) won by injury default Trevon Williams. 106 — double forfeit. 113 — Mosiah Smith (Cent) won by forfeit. 120 — Jaiden Smith (Cent) won by forfeit. 126 — Ty Rangel (Dan) dec. Darrell Dugar 3-2. 132 — Josiah Williams (Dan) dec. Nehemie Mbangi 11-6. 138 — Trevor Schoonover (Cent) won by forfeit.
Records — Danville 0-2 overall.
