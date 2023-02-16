CHAMPAIGN — Oakwood/Armstrong-Potomac's Reef Pacot is the only local wrestler in the championship round after the first day of the IHSA State Wrestling Meet.
Pacot started his run at the Class 1A 145 pound class with a 10-4 decision over Princeton's Augie Christiansen and won by a 16-1 technical fall in the quarterfinal over Peotone's Ian Kreske.
Pacot (46-2) will compete in the state semifinal on Friday against Stillman's Aiden Livingston (30-6).
Teammates Tyler Huchel (113) and Bryson Capansky (152) each won their first matches, but lost by decision in the quarterfinals. Both Huchel and Capansky each will be part of the wrestlebacks along with Carter Chambliss (132) and Pedro Rangel (126), who lost their first round matches but the wrestlers they lost to won in quarterfinals to stay in the tournament.
Danville's Phil Shaw IV won his first match at Class 2A 182 with a 8-1 decision over Hinsdale South's Jovani Piazza, but lost to Rock Island's Steven Marquez by pin in 4:42. Shaw will also wrestle in the wrestlebacks on Friday.
Westville/Georgetown-Ridge Farm's Houston Bryant (152) and Craig Johnson (182) each lost in first round matches, but both will take part in wrestlebacks on Friday.
Hoopeston Area's Angel Zamora won his first match at Class 1A 160 with a pin of Coal City;s Jack Poyner 2:57, but lost in the quarterfinals to Port Byron Riverdale's Collin Altensey by a 17-1 technical fall. Zamora will rebound in wrestlebacks.
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin's Hunter Wilson lost by pin to Fairfield's Payton Allen in 1:25 and with Allen advancing to the semifinals, Wilson will start wrestlebacks on Friday.
